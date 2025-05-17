Cosmos Launches Fast-Track Credentialing Service for New Medical Practices Nationwide
Cosmos Medical Management introduces fast-track nationwide medical credentialing and practice start-up services, helping new providers launch and operate efficiently with fewer administrative delays.
Krugerville, TX, May 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CMM’s New Nationwide Service Streamlines Start-Up and Credentialing for Medical Practices Across the U.S.
Cosmos Medical Management (CMM), a leader in healthcare credentialing and administrative solutions, has launched an accelerated program to support new medical practices with end-to-end nationwide medical credentialing and practice start-up services. This initiative is designed to simplify the complex setup process for new providers, enabling them to open and operate with confidence, speed, and full compliance.
From establishing legal business entities to securing insurance contracts and setting up billing systems, starting a medical practice involves several critical steps that must be done right — and done fast. CMM’s new fast-track offering shortens the time it takes to complete essential credentialing and administrative functions, allowing providers to start seeing patients and billing payers sooner.
“Starting a medical practice can be overwhelming. Our new service gives providers the structure and support they need to launch efficiently without worrying about missing paperwork or billing issues,” said Renu Gattani, President at Cosmos Medical Management.
The fast-track nationwide medical credentialing and practice start-up services include:
- Credentialing and payer enrollment (Medicare, Medicaid, commercial)
- NPI and tax ID setup
- Business registration and licensing
- DEA registration support
- EHR and billing system consultation
- Contracting and revenue cycle setup
This launch comes in response to a growing number of physicians and healthcare entrepreneurs choosing to open independent practices in the post-pandemic landscape. CMM’s program is tailored to meet the unique needs of new providers across all 50 states.
About Cosmos Medical Management
Cosmos Medical Management (CMM) is a trusted provider of credentialing, billing, coding, and administrative services for healthcare organizations across the U.S. CMM empowers providers to grow and operate efficiently through expert guidance and personalized service.
For more information on nationwide medical credentialing and practice start-up services, visit https://cosmos-med.com.
Contact
Cosmos Medical Management, LLCContact
Renu Gattani
918-398-9154
cosmos-med.com/
