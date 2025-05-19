Angela D. Johnson’s Newly Released "You Will Smile Again 2" is Heartfelt Testament to Faith, Resilience, and the Power of Caregiving
“You Will Smile Again 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela D. Johnson is an inspiring journey of love, loss, and renewal, offering encouragement to caretakers and anyone facing life’s challenges.
Vineland, NJ, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “You Will Smile Again 2,” a touching and faith-filled account of perseverance through hardship, dedicated to those who selflessly care for others, is the creation of published author, Angela D. Johnson.
Johnson shares, “'You Will Smile Again 2' is dedicated to the memory of Angela’s childhood sweetheart, and husband of thirty-six years, Lester L. Johnson, Sr. Who was the world’s greatest husband, friend, lover, dad, and pop-pop! Angela shares a journey that was filled with a lot of twist and turns, but the whole time God was with her! Yes, even as she became a caretaker, during which time Angela was blessed to gain a new perspective—a perspective that presses upon her to share in the dedication of this book to caretakers everywhere. God strategically surrounded Angela with family and friends to help and assist her through the process, in addition to allowing Angela to learn necessary strategies that may help others, especially caretakers. Yes, the hidden jewels that God has graced to care for others. As sickness erupted, you surfaced, and your sparkle has gotten God’s attention. It is Angela’s hope that you will smile again too as you discover God is with you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela D. Johnson’s new book is a moving tribute to love, faith, and the incredible resilience of caregivers. Her words serve as a source of encouragement for anyone walking a difficult road, reminding readers that joy and renewal are possible through God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “You Will Smile Again 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You Will Smile Again 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
