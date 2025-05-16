Carol Henning-Franczyk MSW, MBA Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. – Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Philadelphia, PA, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carol Henning-Franczyk of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the nonprofit sector.
About Carol Henning-Franczyk MSW, MBA
Carol Henning-Franczyk is vice president of the Broken Wings Literacy Center, a Philadelphia nonprofit serving children in poverty through educational and mental health support. With over five decades in social work, she has dedicated her career to improving the lives of vulnerable children and families.
At the Philadelphia Department of Human Services, Henning-Franczyk supervised the Family Preservation Program, leading efforts to keep families together and developing Family Preservation Awareness Day. She supervised teams of social workers and interns from Philadelphia’s major social work schools, managed services and agencies, and ensured contract and clinical compliance. She also helped create DHS’s Domestic Violence Program, established the first medical programs for fragile children at SCAN and Congreso agencies, and served as vice president of Northeast Family Preservation Association, coordinating initiatives across Pennsylvania, New York, and DC. Known for her leadership, she provided mentoring, training, and drove program development and agency collaboration.
Henning-Franczyk’s clinical work includes counseling individuals, couples, and families at Dr. Robin Lowey & Associates, focusing on cognitive behavioral issues, grief, trauma, and relationship challenges. She developed treatment plans and provided ongoing support for clients experiencing loss, family conflict, and relationship problems. Henning-Franczyk also served as a counselor and trainer for Women Organized Against Rape and contributed to the Rehab After Work program.
An active volunteer, Henning-Franczyk has held key leadership roles, including board positions with the Pennsylvania Society for Clinical Social Work (PSCSW), where she advocated for policy reforms, and the National Association of Social Workers. She led alumni and fundraising initiatives for the American Diabetes Association, Philadelphia Theater Company, and the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Relays, recruiting and training volunteers for major events.
Henning-Franczyk earned her MSW from the University of Pennsylvania (studying under Dr. Harry Aponte), an MBA from the University of Phoenix, and a BA in Sociology from Eastern Mennonite University. She also holds certifications in employment assistance programming, family preservation and reunification, program evaluation, grant writing, and facilitation.
An esteemed member of Toastmasters, Henning-Franczyk is the coach for its Jolly Road club and received three awards from the organization last April. She is the immediate past president of We the Speakers and currently serves as its vice president. In addition, she is the vice president of membership for Positively Charged. She is also district recognition chair (2024-2025), committee person for her ward/division, and the reading captain for Northwest Philadelphia. Politically engaged, she continues to advocate for her community.
Henning-Franczyk has received numerous honors, including the P.O.W.E.R. Lifetime Achievement Award, Woman of the Month (June 2024), the Life Achievement Award from University of Phoenix, and was featured on the cover of the school’s alumni magazine (April 2024). In her free time, she enjoys playing piano, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
For more information, visit www.brokenwingsliteracycenter.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Carol Henning-Franczyk MSW, MBA
Carol Henning-Franczyk is vice president of the Broken Wings Literacy Center, a Philadelphia nonprofit serving children in poverty through educational and mental health support. With over five decades in social work, she has dedicated her career to improving the lives of vulnerable children and families.
At the Philadelphia Department of Human Services, Henning-Franczyk supervised the Family Preservation Program, leading efforts to keep families together and developing Family Preservation Awareness Day. She supervised teams of social workers and interns from Philadelphia’s major social work schools, managed services and agencies, and ensured contract and clinical compliance. She also helped create DHS’s Domestic Violence Program, established the first medical programs for fragile children at SCAN and Congreso agencies, and served as vice president of Northeast Family Preservation Association, coordinating initiatives across Pennsylvania, New York, and DC. Known for her leadership, she provided mentoring, training, and drove program development and agency collaboration.
Henning-Franczyk’s clinical work includes counseling individuals, couples, and families at Dr. Robin Lowey & Associates, focusing on cognitive behavioral issues, grief, trauma, and relationship challenges. She developed treatment plans and provided ongoing support for clients experiencing loss, family conflict, and relationship problems. Henning-Franczyk also served as a counselor and trainer for Women Organized Against Rape and contributed to the Rehab After Work program.
An active volunteer, Henning-Franczyk has held key leadership roles, including board positions with the Pennsylvania Society for Clinical Social Work (PSCSW), where she advocated for policy reforms, and the National Association of Social Workers. She led alumni and fundraising initiatives for the American Diabetes Association, Philadelphia Theater Company, and the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Relays, recruiting and training volunteers for major events.
Henning-Franczyk earned her MSW from the University of Pennsylvania (studying under Dr. Harry Aponte), an MBA from the University of Phoenix, and a BA in Sociology from Eastern Mennonite University. She also holds certifications in employment assistance programming, family preservation and reunification, program evaluation, grant writing, and facilitation.
An esteemed member of Toastmasters, Henning-Franczyk is the coach for its Jolly Road club and received three awards from the organization last April. She is the immediate past president of We the Speakers and currently serves as its vice president. In addition, she is the vice president of membership for Positively Charged. She is also district recognition chair (2024-2025), committee person for her ward/division, and the reading captain for Northwest Philadelphia. Politically engaged, she continues to advocate for her community.
Henning-Franczyk has received numerous honors, including the P.O.W.E.R. Lifetime Achievement Award, Woman of the Month (June 2024), the Life Achievement Award from University of Phoenix, and was featured on the cover of the school’s alumni magazine (April 2024). In her free time, she enjoys playing piano, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
For more information, visit www.brokenwingsliteracycenter.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.- Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories