Patricia Hull’s New Book, "Friends to the End," is a Powerful Story That Centers Around Four College Aged Women as They Love and Support Each Other Through Life
Anderson, IN, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Patricia Hull, who holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a master’s degree in adult education and training, has completed her most recent book, “Friends to the End”: a heartfelt novel that explores the lasting bonds of friendship and sisterhood as four young women pursue their dreams with the help of each other.
“‘Friends to the End’ is a story about four young girls—Jasmine Parks, Lela James, LaToya Reed, and Jade Tillman,” writes Hull. “The story starts off with the girls graduating from San Carlos High School located in San Carlos, Arizona, and they are all attending Berkeley University. Jasmine plans to become a writer, Jade plans to become a doctor, Lela plans to become an elementary teacher, and LaToya plans to major in business and communication which will allow her to work in a major firm. The story represents the importance of ‘true’ friendship and depicts how friendship is second nature to the family structure. The four girls are like sisters and show love to one another. There are issues and problems that arise within the friendship, and like a family structure, the friendship encounters death and grief which will also bring the girls closer together. The girls will embark on a long journey of their friendship until they are old, and they will surprise the readers with what life brings to these four characters.
“There are various events which are happy and sad, but friendship never ends. This is the first part of ‘Friends to the End.’ See what happens in part two of the sequel of the book coming in the near future!”
Published by Fulton Books, Patricia Hull’s book is a riveting novel that will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they follow along on Jasmin, Lela, LaToya, and Jade’s individual journeys to pursue their passions and find their place in the world alongside their friends.
Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “Friends to the End” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to see the incredible power that friendship can bring to one’s life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Friends to the End” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
