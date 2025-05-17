EquiCap Commercial Closes StorSafe of Wisconsin Portfolio
Saint Charles, IL, May 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jesse Luke and Scott Rihm of EquiCap Commercial proudly announce the successful closing of the StorSafe of Wisconsin Portfolio, a 258,450 square foot, five-property self-storage portfolio located across North Milwaukee, Port Washington, Slinger and West Bend.
The opportunity attracted strong interest through EquiCap's strategic marketing efforts, ultimately securing an offer within 97% of the list price from an out-of-state buyer. The transaction proceeded swiftly, closing within 75 days of going under contract.
"This deal is a testament to the value of relationships," said Jesse Luke. "Based on EquiCap's positive experience with this buyer in the past, the seller felt confident accepting an offer within the first week of listing the property.
StorSafe of Wisconsin was Exclusively Listed By:
Jesse Luke, Partner and Scott Rihm, Partner
EquiCap Commercial
1001 E. Main St - Unit E
St. Charles, IL 60174
Jesse Luke
630.696.7281
https://equicapcommercial.com/
