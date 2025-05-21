John Alutto Sr.’s New Book, "Johnny's Journey: A Greatest Generation Epic," is a Poignant Coming-of-Age Novel That Follows a Young Italian American’s Journey to Adulthood
Bayville, NY, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Alutto Sr. has completed his most recent book, “Johnny's Journey: A Greatest Generation Epic”: a stirring tale inspired by the author’s own experiences that centers around John Stompinato, a young Italian American living in Harlem who strikes out to find his place in the world and make a name for himself, learning valuable life lessons and growing up in the process.
Growing up in a small Harlem apartment as part of a family of five at an early age, author John Alutto Sr. began his lifelong drive to succeed. He enlisted in the army at eighteen and, after the completion of his service in 1947, he returned home to begin a career in the auto parts industry. In 1953, he married another Harlem resident, Gloria, and together, they raised four children on Long Island in New Hyde Park. At the age of fifty, he struck out and started his own business with his son John Jr., before finally retiring in 1989 to begin his next career as an author.
“This is a story of an Italian American boy’s journey to manhood,” writes Alutto Sr. “From growing up in the Italian section of Harlem’s 111th Street and 2nd Avenue as part of the Greatest Generation, you can see the trials and tribulations of a youth of that era. Nothing is even remotely the same as growing up in today’s world. This is a great adventure that begins with enlistment at eighteen into World War II. A tremendous look inside a journey that covers youth to adulthood with both humor and passion.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Alutto Sr.’s book is a stirring tale that will transport readers as they follow along on Johnny’s path from adolescence to adulthood, as well as the many trials and triumphs he encounters that leave a lasting impression and come to define who he is.
Expertly paced and character-driven, “Johnny’s Journey: A Greatest Generation Epic” offers readers a window to a bygone era, revealing what made the Greatest Generation exactly what their name suggests.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Johnny's Journey: A Greatest Generation Epic” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
