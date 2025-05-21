Virgil Owen’s Newly Released "The Relationship Factor" is a Compelling Exploration of Humanity’s Divine Connection from Creation to the Promise of Future Restoration

“The Relationship Factor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Virgil Owen is a profound exploration of humanity’s divine connection, tracing God’s covenantal promises from creation through the teachings of pivotal biblical figures. Owen offers readers a pathway to deepen their faith and strengthen their relationship with God through biblical insights, personal devotion, and spiritual empowerment.