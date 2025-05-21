Virgil Owen’s Newly Released "The Relationship Factor" is a Compelling Exploration of Humanity’s Divine Connection from Creation to the Promise of Future Restoration
“The Relationship Factor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Virgil Owen is a profound exploration of humanity’s divine connection, tracing God’s covenantal promises from creation through the teachings of pivotal biblical figures. Owen offers readers a pathway to deepen their faith and strengthen their relationship with God through biblical insights, personal devotion, and spiritual empowerment.
Fort Towson, OK, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Relationship Factor”: a captivating exploration of humanity’s divine connection, tracing the profound bond with God from creation to the promise of future restoration. “The Relationship Factor” is the creation of published author, Virgil Owen, a dedicated husband and pastor at a small church in Oklahoma.
Owen shares, “Embark on an extraordinary journey with The Relationship Factor, a captivating exploration of humanity’s divine connection from creation to the promise of future restoration. This book traces the profound bond with God, beginning in the garden of Eden, where perfect communion was shattered by the fall but held the seeds of redemption.
“Travel through history with pivotal figures like Noah, Abraham, Moses, David, and the prophets, whose lives illuminated God’s covenantal promises. Their stories pave the way to Jesus Christ, the ultimate embodiment of divine reconciliation. His life, teachings, death, and resurrection reveal love’s triumph over sin, offering a pathway back to the Father.
“Experience the Pentecostal outpouring of the Holy Spirit, ushering in a new era of intimate connection and spiritual empowerment. This divine communion transforms character and enriches prayerful devotion.
“The Relationship Factor equips you with practical theology to deepen your relationship with God through daily devotions, heartfelt worship, communal fellowship, and active service, even amid trials. Inspiring testimonies demonstrate faith’s transformative power.
“Anticipate Christ’s return, the culmination of humanity’s journey toward eternal unity. Envision a new heaven and earth, where creation rejoices in everlasting fellowship at the marriage supper of the Lamb.
“Virgil Owen, a dedicated preacher with over a decade of experience, invites you to discover deeper faith and divine connection.
“Begin your journey with 'The Relationship Factor,' and discover your Divine Connection today!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virgil Owen’s new book offers a profound guide to deepening one’s faith and relationship with God through historical, biblical insights and practical theology.
Consumers can purchase “The Relationship Factor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Relationship Factor,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
