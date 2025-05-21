Stephen J. McGarry’s Newly Released “Super Bowl Blessing: A short story of grave waters and God’s timing” is an Inspiring Tale of Faith and Divine Intervention
“Super Bowl Blessing: A short story of grave waters and God’s timing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen J. McGarry is a powerful reflection on resilience, unwavering determination, and the role of faith in overcoming life’s greatest challenges. Through a gripping narrative, McGarry shares an unforgettable experience that showcases how God’s timing is always perfect, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
Murfreesboro, TN, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Super Bowl Blessing: A short story of grave waters and God’s timing”: a heartfelt and thought-provoking story that explores the intersection of faith and adversity. “Super Bowl Blessing: A short story of grave waters and God’s timing” is the creation of published author, Stephen J. McGarry, a retired CEO of a restaurant distribution company. He is a husband, father of three, and grandfather of two. Originally from Rhode Island, McGarry has also lived in Arizona and Tennessee, where he currently resides. He enjoys volunteering for the Red Cross, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his granddaughters.
McGarry shares, “A short story of grave waters, relentless determination, and God’s timing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen J. McGarry’s new book is an uplifting account of how God’s hand is always at work, guiding us through turbulent times toward unexpected blessings.
Consumers can purchase “Super Bowl Blessing: A short story of grave waters and God’s timing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Super Bowl Blessing: A short story of grave waters and God’s timing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McGarry shares, “A short story of grave waters, relentless determination, and God’s timing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen J. McGarry’s new book is an uplifting account of how God’s hand is always at work, guiding us through turbulent times toward unexpected blessings.
Consumers can purchase “Super Bowl Blessing: A short story of grave waters and God’s timing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Super Bowl Blessing: A short story of grave waters and God’s timing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories