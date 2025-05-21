Stephen J. McGarry’s Newly Released “Super Bowl Blessing: A short story of grave waters and God’s timing” is an Inspiring Tale of Faith and Divine Intervention

“Super Bowl Blessing: A short story of grave waters and God’s timing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen J. McGarry is a powerful reflection on resilience, unwavering determination, and the role of faith in overcoming life’s greatest challenges. Through a gripping narrative, McGarry shares an unforgettable experience that showcases how God’s timing is always perfect, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles.