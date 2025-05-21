Mary Susan Spencer Cuminale’s Newly Released "Sanctioned" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith, Resilience, and Life’s Unpredictable Journey
“Sanctioned” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Susan Spencer Cuminale is a heartfelt memoir that invites readers to reflect on their own paths, embrace God’s guidance, and navigate life’s challenges with courage and grace.
Rochester, NY, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sanctioned”: a powerful testament to perseverance, faith, and self-discovery. “Sanctioned” is the creation of published author, Mary Susan Spencer Cuminale, who has resided most of her life in Rochester, New York. She lived through the 1960s during the tragic assassinations of JFK, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr., as well as the Vietnam War. She married in 1969 and had two beautiful children and devoted herself to them. After twenty-five years, she was divorced. It was then she learned, over time, to become the self-sufficient woman she is today with God’s help through the storms. Her journey continues.
Cuminale shares, “This journey book is told to inspire the reader to listen to God’s promptings and not be afraid of the unknown. He will always see you through the storms in this life until our journey has ended. Life is one big blooming adventure; enjoy the ride.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Susan Spencer Cuminale’s new book is a compelling invitation to trust in God’s plan, embrace personal growth, and find peace amidst life’s storms.
Consumers can purchase “Sanctioned” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sanctioned,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
