Theresa Holder’s Newly Released “Now Is The Time: The voice of one crying in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord” is an Urgent Spiritual Call
“Now Is The Time: The voice of one crying in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Holder is an inspiring and thought-provoking exploration of spiritual preparedness, urging readers to embrace their faith and take action in these pivotal times.
Forsyth, MO, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Now Is The Time: The voice of one crying in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord”: a powerful call for a spiritual reawakening. “Now Is The Time: The voice of one crying in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord” is the creation of published author, Theresa Holder, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has been the wife of a pastor for many years and has also pastored alongside her husband.
Holder shares, “This book uses three different ways to demonstrate the world’s current point in time, encourages the reader to establish the King to his kingdom by making him King of their lives, and then through him, take back the dominion of this world from the rulers of darkness, as was Adam and Eve’s first command.
“The voice of him that cried in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord, make straight in the desert a highway for our God. The glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together, for the mouth of the Lord has spoken it. (Isaiah 40:3, 5)
“For fun, to learn how the ancient Hebrews got the name of God, please do this little test with me: breathe in = Yah, breathe out = Vah. He is indeed the breath of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Holder’s new book is a passionate and timely message that calls for a renewed commitment to faith and spiritual readiness.
Consumers can purchase “Now Is The Time: The voice of one crying in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Now Is The Time: The voice of one crying in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Holder shares, “This book uses three different ways to demonstrate the world’s current point in time, encourages the reader to establish the King to his kingdom by making him King of their lives, and then through him, take back the dominion of this world from the rulers of darkness, as was Adam and Eve’s first command.
“The voice of him that cried in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord, make straight in the desert a highway for our God. The glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together, for the mouth of the Lord has spoken it. (Isaiah 40:3, 5)
“For fun, to learn how the ancient Hebrews got the name of God, please do this little test with me: breathe in = Yah, breathe out = Vah. He is indeed the breath of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Holder’s new book is a passionate and timely message that calls for a renewed commitment to faith and spiritual readiness.
Consumers can purchase “Now Is The Time: The voice of one crying in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Now Is The Time: The voice of one crying in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories