Author Bill Latham’s New Book, "Ghost Sleepers: The Announcement," Follows a Detective Who Uncovers a National Crime Spree While Investigating a Local Abduction

Recent release “Ghost Sleepers: The Announcement” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bill Latham is a gripping crime novel that centers around Detective Matt Simms, who is tasked with finding a local young girl who has been abducted. But as he inches closer to finding the culprit, Simms discovers this abduction is linked to a larger crime ring that the US government is trying to cover up.