Author Bill Latham’s New Book, "Ghost Sleepers: The Announcement," Follows a Detective Who Uncovers a National Crime Spree While Investigating a Local Abduction
Recent release “Ghost Sleepers: The Announcement” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bill Latham is a gripping crime novel that centers around Detective Matt Simms, who is tasked with finding a local young girl who has been abducted. But as he inches closer to finding the culprit, Simms discovers this abduction is linked to a larger crime ring that the US government is trying to cover up.
Upper Sandusky, OH, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bill Latham, a sixty-five-year-old retired criminal justice professional whose career of over forty years was spent as a uniformed officer, sheriff’s detective, and prosecutor’s investigator, has completed his new book, “Ghost Sleepers: The Announcement”: a thrilling tale of crime and deception that follows a detective who, while investigating a local abduction, discovers a link to a national crime conspiracy.
“A young girl, Audrey Dixon, is abducted on a bright, sunny fall afternoon in the city of Levinson in Dempsey County,” writes Latham. “Her car is found the next day on the other side of the county in the parking lot of a rural reservoir. Dempsey County Sheriff’s Detective Matt Simms is assigned to the case. In the early weeks following Audrey’s abduction, Simms is unaware that his case is connected to numerous other abductions and brutal murders occurring across the country. A chance sighting of the victim leads Simms to a confrontation with a sly and cunning adversary skilled in the art of deception and results in the uncovering of a crime spree that will involve the highest levels of the United States government and their desperate attempt to keep the killings a secret.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bill Latham’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Detective Simms’s journey to uncover the truth and locate Audrey Dixon at all costs, no matter the danger in doing so. Inspired by the author's own career in law enforcement and criminal justice, “Ghost Sleepers: The Announcement” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, keeping them guessing right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this stunning work can purchase "Ghost Sleepers: The Announcement" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
