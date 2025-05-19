Kellie Anderson of TechWyse Shares Insights on Building Brand Community at HeyOrca Summit 2025
Kellie Anderson, a senior leader at TechWyse Internet Marketing, recently participated as a featured contributor at the HeyOrca Summit 2025, a prominent event in the social media and digital marketing space. During the summit, Kellie shared insights on building brand communities and enhancing digital trust — a topic that has never been more relevant in today’s digital-first economy.
Toronto, Canada, May 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kellie Anderson, a social media manager at TechWyse, recently presented at the HeyOrca’s Community Summit 2025 in Toronto. Anderson's talk focused on the "Brand Halo Effect" and how tools like HeyOrca can be instrumental in fostering community and long-term brand trust.
In her presentation, Anderson detailed how HeyOrca, a platform for content collaboration, calendars, and scheduling, supports fostering community goals by streamlining content planning, approvals, and publishing. She emphasized using HeyOrca to activate the Brand Halo Effect through the importance of content that is consistent and engaging, builds trust, and shifts focus from mere content management to strategic brand building.
Anderson highlighted specific examples, including leveraging podcast content, video storytelling, and influencer marketing with HeyOrca. She shared insights on repurposing content created for podcasts, scheduling both videos and Reels for clients like Popular Book Company, and managing influencer content for brands such as Bouffe by Adjey.
Key takeaways from the talk included transforming experts into hosts, recruiting ambassadors, planning for user-generated content (UGC), and empowering team members to share content that shows what happens behind the scenes.
Visit our blog to learn more about using HeyOrca to build a Brand Halo or read a recap of Anderson's HeyOrca Summit talk. For digital marketing services, contact TechWyse at 866-208-3095 or visit https://www.techwyse.com/.
Contact
TechWyse Internet Marketing
Rebecca Hill
866-288-6046
https://www.techwyse.com/
Rebecca Hill
866-288-6046
https://www.techwyse.com/
