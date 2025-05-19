Kellie Anderson of TechWyse Shares Insights on Building Brand Community at HeyOrca Summit 2025

Kellie Anderson, a senior leader at TechWyse Internet Marketing, recently participated as a featured contributor at the HeyOrca Summit 2025, a prominent event in the social media and digital marketing space. During the summit, Kellie shared insights on building brand communities and enhancing digital trust — a topic that has never been more relevant in today’s digital-first economy.