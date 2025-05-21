Author Jeffrey Masterz’s New Book, "Signed with the Devil," Introduces Haylie, Who is Struggling to Make It in New York City Until an Extraordinary Offer Comes Her Way
Recent release “Signed with the Devil” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey Masterz takes readers along Haylie’s journey as she tries to move up in the world accepts offer that seems too good to be true.
New York, NY, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Masterz has completed his new book, “Signed with the Devil”: a captivating novel that follows Haylie, who moved to New York City as a teen and is now in her early twenties and still having a hard time finding her place in life. When she receives an unexpectedly lucrative proposal, she seizes the opportunity for a steady paycheck and a soft place to lay her head, doing her best to ignore the incoming red flags until she can no longer deny the danger of her situation.
Author Jeffrey Masterz started as a writer for an audience of just his wife and children, stemming from poems and short stories, with one ghost story that had his kids sleeping with one eye open. Through time, though, Jeffrey’s range expanded as he churned out numerous uncompleted works and a finished handwritten science fiction novel. That was when he knew he someday wanted to be published.
Later in life, Masterz creatively comprised a short story for his wife’s birthday, with him wanting to see if he had what it took to enter this bold new genre. His wife’s answer was clear, with her needing to hear more about the characters up to its conclusion. From there, his first fiction novel was born.
Jeffrey Masterz resides in Western Massachusetts. He is a writer of romance erotica, with his previously published titles being “Chained to My Heart” and “Blackmailed into Love.”
Author Jeffrey Masterz begins, “'Why does life have to be like this?' Haylie thought as she crossed Forty-Second street, only to find herself obliviously trapped in the flow of maybe four dozen pedestrians. ‘Am I the only one here in the city that feels this way, with my homelife and even my work life needing more?’”
He continues, “For the umpteenth time, the young blonde totally missed the glam and late day sights of Broadway, unable to focus on anything, but the deepening depression that constricted her mind enough to not let her think of much else.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey Masterz’s fascinating tale invites readers to discover how Haylie’s journey will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “Signed with the Devil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
