Author Almar R. Thomas, LUTCF.’s New Book, “The Reparations' Blueprint,” is an Insightful Guide That Explores How the American Government Can Begin Paying Reparations
Recent release “The Reparations' Blueprint: A Racial, Economic, and Moral Reckoning for America” from Page Publishing author Almar R. Thomas, LUTCF. is a compelling and thought-provoking guide that explores the ways in which the American government can set up a plan to pay Black Americans reparations that will not create more problems for the American taxpayer along the way.
Dolton, IL, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Almar R. Thomas, LUTCF., who retired from the third largest mass transit company in the United States of America after thirty-eight years of service, during which time he also worked in in financial services and insurance consulting, has completed his new book, “The Reparations' Blueprint: A Racial, Economic, and Moral Reckoning for America”: an enlightening manual that the American government can follow in order to pay back reparations to Black Americans.
“The intention of this work first and foremost is to get serious-minded people to understand that when trying to solve and fix a complex problem, which has a lot of moving parts, you must first understand the system in which it operates,” writes Almar. “If you understand and use the system, you will save yourself, time, energy, and money. (It’s spelled out for you.) You do not have to reinvent the wheel. You do not have to continue to waste taxpayer’s dollars. You do not have to form commissions, do case studies, or formulate think tanks.
“Read and follow the ‘Blueprint.’ The ‘Blueprint’ is a turnkey tool with a universal application. One of the best components of the ‘Blueprint’ is that it illustrates eight tangible and viable ways to pay for itself. The ‘Blueprint’ is designed to be installed and operational at any level of government, city, county, state, or federal at any time. Thank you, and may God continue to be merciful and bless us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Almar R. Thomas, LUTCF.’s educational series will explore each of the author’s eight proposals for reparations, explaining how each one can be implemented and pursued. Based upon years of research and understanding of past attempts at reparations, “The Reparations’ Blueprint” is a comprehensive guide that is sure to answer any questions readers may have on the topic, helping them to see a path forward in which reparations can begin.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Reparations' Blueprint: A Racial, Economic, and Moral Reckoning for America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
