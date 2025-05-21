Author Almar R. Thomas, LUTCF.’s New Book, “The Reparations' Blueprint,” is an Insightful Guide That Explores How the American Government Can Begin Paying Reparations

Recent release “The Reparations' Blueprint: A Racial, Economic, and Moral Reckoning for America” from Page Publishing author Almar R. Thomas, LUTCF. is a compelling and thought-provoking guide that explores the ways in which the American government can set up a plan to pay Black Americans reparations that will not create more problems for the American taxpayer along the way.