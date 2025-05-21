Author Jennifer Combs’s New Book, "Reactions," is a Compelling Novel That Explores When to Hold Still and When to Move
Recent release “Reactions” from Page Publishing author Jennifer Combs is a captivating novel that introduces Jenna, who swears to protect her baby sister, Jill, from the dangers of the world, until the events of Jill’s wedding day changes everything.
Reno, NV, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Combs has completed her new book, “Reactions”: a riveting and unexpected novel that follows Jenna as she strives to keep her sister, Jill, out of harm’s way. Though not sisters by blood, Jenna will do whatever it takes to keep Jill safe. It’s a full-time job, for certain, but Jenna could not have predicted what Jill’s wedding would change.
The tale also follows Eric, who lives to teach dance. Helping others learn his passion has helped him forget his painful past until a certain engaged couple starts dance lessons for their wedding. Eric had seen and performed many dance moves, but never had the whole world moved like that.
As life often proves, no path is easy.
“Reactions” is the first of author Jennifer Combs’s books to be published as she is incredibly shy and has generally only allowed those closest to her to read her works. A treasured family member convinced her to try, and so, thanks to Page Publishing, the world at large will have a chance to read what was once kept secret.
Due to the efforts of a diligent middle school teacher, Ms. Combs began developing her writing early on and has since refined it into pieces that, while they won’t compete with Weber or McCaffrey, will at least touch the hearts of the readers in their own ways.
Author Jennifer Combs writes, "You think you can teach me dancing through fighting?" Jenna asked disbelievingly.
"I know I can," he replied almost gently but no less sincerely and watched as she rotated her head once and felt the muscles pop and loosen.
It had been years since her last fight, and she missed that feeling as the adrenaline kicked off through her veins. Muscles tightened from fear almost immediately loosened for combat. No need to provide easier targets. Her eyes went deadpanned, staring at him for only a moment before she moved, but for the first time in nearly thirteen years, her opponent did not go down with the first swing.
Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer Combs’s mesmerizing tale follows the intertwined stories of Jill, Eric, and Jenna as they navigate a path they never could have predicted.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Reactions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
