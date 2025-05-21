Author Taylor Renée’s New Book, "Heaven Backwards," Follows the Seductive Story of an Exotic Dancer with Newly Discovered Supernatural Abilities
Recent release “Heaven Backwards” from Page Publishing author Taylor Renée introduces Nevaeh, an exotic dancer who has always been hot but has been acting cold because of her newly discovered abilities. Combining her love for seduction and cannibalistic activities, she’s unstoppable.
New York, NY, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Taylor Renée, who has been a Southern Georgia peach her whole life, has completed her new book, “Heaven Backwards”: an intriguing work that follows Nehaeh as she navigates her newfound state of being—is she a vampire? A succubus? A goddess? All she knows is that she’s a bit of heaven and a whole lot of hell.
Author Taylor Renée was born in Atlanta, grew up in Valdosta, went to college in Savannah, and is now back in A-town. She started her love for writing when she was a little girl. Despite her dyslexia diagnosis, she always knew she’d be a writer one day. Despite her academic difficulties, she went to Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to pursue a career in scriptwriting. Although she has quite a few unpublished scripts, she decided to pursue another writing career: writing novels. With her love for suspense and rated-R content, Heaven Backwards, her first novel, was born straight from hell.
Taylor Renée writes, “’Five minutes, ladies! You’re on in five minutes!’ Boss announces. He looks exactly what you think a club owner looks like. A sleazy old man in fancy clothes, but he’s not sleazy. He’s terrific actually. He’s the nicest guy who truly cares about all his girls. Don’t get me wrong, he can be a real stickler, but he is good at his job and good to all of us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Taylor Renée’s intoxicating tale allows readers to escape into Nevaeh’s dark world. With her body counts on the rise and suspicion growing throughout Atlanta, she can’t help but wonder if she’s as unstoppable as she thinks she is.
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase “Heaven Backwards” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
