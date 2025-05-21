Author Rachel Ranstrom’s New Book "Reality Check: New Beginnings" is a Captivating Tale of Twins Who Leave Behind Everything in Order to Pursue Their Dreams in Hollywood

Recent release “Reality Check: New Beginnings” from Page Publishing author Rachel Ranstrom is a riveting novel that centers around twins Rebbecca and Payton Austin, who decide to leave the hustle and bustle of New York City for the glitz of Hollywood. However, once they get there, they’re thrown into a world of scandals, love triangles, and the chaos of Hollywood drama outside of a film set.