Author Rachel Ranstrom’s New Book "Reality Check: New Beginnings" is a Captivating Tale of Twins Who Leave Behind Everything in Order to Pursue Their Dreams in Hollywood
Recent release “Reality Check: New Beginnings” from Page Publishing author Rachel Ranstrom is a riveting novel that centers around twins Rebbecca and Payton Austin, who decide to leave the hustle and bustle of New York City for the glitz of Hollywood. However, once they get there, they’re thrown into a world of scandals, love triangles, and the chaos of Hollywood drama outside of a film set.
Las Vegas, NV, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Ranstrom, a native of Las Vegas who has been writing since she was fifteen years old, has completed her new book, “Reality Check: New Beginnings”: a compelling tale that follows twins Rebecca and Payton Austin as they leave behind their home in New York City to pursue their dreams in Hollywood, only to discover the glitz and splendor of the movie capital of the world might not be as brilliant as they once thought.
Ranstrom begins her tale, “‘This is it. The moment we’ve been waiting for,’ the twins thought, but at the same time they couldn’t be more wrong because both Rebbecca and Payton were going up against each other for this award. Even though they were only fifteen, they still had high hopes for what the night would hold for them. After the presenters read the nominations, both Rebbecca and Payton held each other’s hands in anticipation of what the announcer had to say about the award and who the people voted for. All the years of drama, blood, sweat, tears, scandals, and fights were all going to be worth it, and then the announcer read the name, and the whole crowd was shocked. And their hometown was where it got started for them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rachel Ranstrom’s enthralling saga will captivate readers as they follow along on Rebecca and Payton’s difficult road to make a name for themselves amongst the stars of Hollywood, no matter the cost. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Reality Check: New Beginnings” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, delivering an earnest and heartfelt message about following one’s dreams against all odds.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Reality Check: New Beginnings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Ranstrom begins her tale, “‘This is it. The moment we’ve been waiting for,’ the twins thought, but at the same time they couldn’t be more wrong because both Rebbecca and Payton were going up against each other for this award. Even though they were only fifteen, they still had high hopes for what the night would hold for them. After the presenters read the nominations, both Rebbecca and Payton held each other’s hands in anticipation of what the announcer had to say about the award and who the people voted for. All the years of drama, blood, sweat, tears, scandals, and fights were all going to be worth it, and then the announcer read the name, and the whole crowd was shocked. And their hometown was where it got started for them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rachel Ranstrom’s enthralling saga will captivate readers as they follow along on Rebecca and Payton’s difficult road to make a name for themselves amongst the stars of Hollywood, no matter the cost. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Reality Check: New Beginnings” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, delivering an earnest and heartfelt message about following one’s dreams against all odds.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Reality Check: New Beginnings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories