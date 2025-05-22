Author Christopher Weilburg’s New Book "Pardners" is a Riveting Historical Fiction That Follows the Life of Wiley, a Hero Who Quickly Finds Himself Turned Into a Villain

Recent release “Pardners” from Page Publishing author Christopher Weilburg is stirring historical fiction that centers around Wiley, a young man living in the nineteenth century, who forms a special bond with two horses that become his “pardners.” But through a series of mistakes, Wiley goes from being well liked to being known as a villain, which comes to define his life forever.