Author Christopher Weilburg’s New Book "Pardners" is a Riveting Historical Fiction That Follows the Life of Wiley, a Hero Who Quickly Finds Himself Turned Into a Villain
Recent release “Pardners” from Page Publishing author Christopher Weilburg is stirring historical fiction that centers around Wiley, a young man living in the nineteenth century, who forms a special bond with two horses that become his “pardners.” But through a series of mistakes, Wiley goes from being well liked to being known as a villain, which comes to define his life forever.
San Francisco, CA, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Weilburg, an educator who helps students with learning disabilities transform pictures into words and words into pictures, has completed his new book, “Pardners”: a gripping novel that follows a young man’s journey from hero to villain, and the special lifelong bond he forms with two horses.
“‘Pardners’ is a work of historical fiction, the first in a series of novels, which ends near the turn of the twentieth century, with the spectacular and unconventional death of Wiley,” writes Weilburg. “Wiley goes through life making a series of mistakes that transform him from hero to villain in short order. He also develops an unbreakable bond with his two horses, General Sherman and Torch. No matter the trials, tribulations, and causes of separation, once reunited, their comradeship grew stronger as pardners. Wiley and his pardners were destined never to find what they wanted most—peace and freedom. Despite the deaths of all main characters, that does not always mean the end of the historically fictional tale. They left a legacy behind.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christopher Weilburg’s enthralling tale will captivate readers with each turn of the page, offering a spellbinding story of trials and tragedy around every corner. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Pardners” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the thought-provoking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Pardners” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
