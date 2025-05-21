Author Daniel L. Brown’s New Book “The Redemption Codes: A Pre-Harpazo Story” Follows a Mathematician Who Embraces His Faith Through a Challenge from His Minister Father
Recent release “The Redemption Codes: A Pre-Harpazo Story” from Covenant Books author Daniel L. Brown is a compelling novel that centers around Professor Lange, a mathematician who is given a challenge by his minister father to help bridge the gap between their two ideologies, leading him to make a fascinating discovery that will forever change his life and the world at large.
Wake Forest, NC, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daniel L. Brown, who lives in North Carolina with his family, has completed his new book, “The Redemption Codes: A Pre-Harpazo Story”: a thrilling tale that follows a mathematician who learns to embrace his faith after accepting a challenge from his minister father.
“Professor Lange, a world-renowned mathematician, and his father, a respected Baptist minister, lived in two very different worlds,” writes Brown. “One was a world of academia and science, the other of faith. Those worlds miraculously merged one fateful day when the father, in a desperate attempt to connect with his son, issued a challenge.
“Although skeptical, the professor agreed to test his father’s claim that there were embedded codes in the original Hebrew version of the Old Testament that, when discovered, would reveal amazing details about significant events throughout history.
“Due to the father’s untimely and tragic death, he would never know that his simple challenge would someday end in one of the most amazing discoveries in the history of mankind—a discovery of cosmic proportions that could forever change the trajectory of the human race.
“Nor would the father ever see that what started as an attempt to bridge the gap between his world and the world of his son would result in suspense, intrigue, wild chases, and an international manhunt that would lead from the mountains of western North Carolina to the Temple Mount in Israel.
“Along the way, the professor learned an important lesson. It was not the phenomenal discoveries that had the greatest impact on the professor’s life. It was the journey itself. A journey that started in his world and ended in the world his father embraced. One that started in a world predicated on cynicism and unbelief and ended in a world of faith and promise.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel L. Brown’s new book will captivate readers from all walks of life as they follow Lange’s journey to fulfill his father’s challenge and change his point of view forever. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Redemption Codes: A Pre-Harpazo Story” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats and eager for more for long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “The Redemption Codes: A Pre-Harpazo Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
