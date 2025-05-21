Author Daniel L. Brown’s New Book “The Redemption Codes: A Pre-Harpazo Story” Follows a Mathematician Who Embraces His Faith Through a Challenge from His Minister Father

Recent release “The Redemption Codes: A Pre-Harpazo Story” from Covenant Books author Daniel L. Brown is a compelling novel that centers around Professor Lange, a mathematician who is given a challenge by his minister father to help bridge the gap between their two ideologies, leading him to make a fascinating discovery that will forever change his life and the world at large.