Author Terri Love’s New Book, "Lizzie and the Little Old Man," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Goes on a Magical Journey to Learn a Valuable Life Lesson
Recent release “Lizzie and the Little Old Man” from Covenant Books author Terri Love is an engaging tale that centers around Lizzie, a spoiled little girl who has a life changing encounter with a mysterious old man. This encounter leads her to embark on a journey with a magical lizard that helps her discover important life lessons along the way.
Elk Grove, CA, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Terri Love has completed her new book, “Lizzie and the Little Old Man”: a charming story of a young girl who sets out on a unique journey with a special lizard, helping her to discover important lessons about herself and life.
Author Terri Love grew up with her three brothers and one sister in rural Eastern North Carolina where she loved to spend time writing, exploring the family farm, and reading books that transported her to a million different worlds. She currently lives in Northern California with her husband, Frank, and spends most days writing, gardening, or substitute teaching at her favorite elementary school.
“Lizzie is a well-loved, slightly spoiled little girl who is used to being pampered and doted on by her family and friends,” writes Love. “One day, a chance meeting with a mysterious old man leads her on a magical journey that will change her life forever. Join Lizzie as she navigates life’s path and finds true friendship in a story with a lesson for readers of all ages.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Terri Love’s new book will take readers on a poignant journey as they follow along on Lizzie’s magical adventures. With a cast of colorful characters and vibrant artwork to help bring Love’s story to life, “Lizzie and the Little Old Man” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Lizzie and the Little Old Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
