Author Terri Love’s New Book, "Lizzie and the Little Old Man," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Goes on a Magical Journey to Learn a Valuable Life Lesson

Recent release “Lizzie and the Little Old Man” from Covenant Books author Terri Love is an engaging tale that centers around Lizzie, a spoiled little girl who has a life changing encounter with a mysterious old man. This encounter leads her to embark on a journey with a magical lizard that helps her discover important life lessons along the way.