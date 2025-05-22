Author Walker Jean Mills’s New Book, "Charlie's Sunshine," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Lifelong Relationship Between a Young Girl and Her Beloved Dog, Charlie

Recent release “Charlie's Sunshine” from Covenant Books author Walker Jean Mills is a heartfelt story that centers around Daisy, a young girl who adopts a puppy named Charlie and quickly bonds with her new companion. Throughout the years, Daisy and Charlie develop a lasting bond, and Daisy always sings to Charlie through both good and bad times.