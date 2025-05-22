Author Walker Jean Mills’s New Book, "Charlie's Sunshine," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Lifelong Relationship Between a Young Girl and Her Beloved Dog, Charlie
Recent release “Charlie's Sunshine” from Covenant Books author Walker Jean Mills is a heartfelt story that centers around Daisy, a young girl who adopts a puppy named Charlie and quickly bonds with her new companion. Throughout the years, Daisy and Charlie develop a lasting bond, and Daisy always sings to Charlie through both good and bad times.
Snowmass, CO, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Walker Jean Mills has completed her new book, “Charlie's Sunshine”: a riveting story of the loving relationship between a young girl named Daisy and her dog Charlie, following the many adventures they share throughout the years.
Author Walker Jean Mills grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Birmingham Southern College and a master’s degree from Colorado State University. She currently works as an occupational therapist in Colorado, helping children experience success in meaningful childhood activities.
“‘Charlie’s Sunshine’ follows the special love between a girl and her dog over time,” writes Mills. “It is the sequel to the highly acclaimed children’s books, ‘Charlie Finds Love’ and ‘The Good Dog.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Walker Jean Mills’s new book is inspired by the author’s real-life experiences in adopting an abandoned shelter dog named Charlie, as well as the love she holds for him in her heart. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Mills’s story to life, “Charlie’s Sunshine” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them discover the incredible impact a dog can have on one’s life.
Readers can purchase “Charlie's Sunshine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Walker Jean Mills grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Birmingham Southern College and a master’s degree from Colorado State University. She currently works as an occupational therapist in Colorado, helping children experience success in meaningful childhood activities.
“‘Charlie’s Sunshine’ follows the special love between a girl and her dog over time,” writes Mills. “It is the sequel to the highly acclaimed children’s books, ‘Charlie Finds Love’ and ‘The Good Dog.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Walker Jean Mills’s new book is inspired by the author’s real-life experiences in adopting an abandoned shelter dog named Charlie, as well as the love she holds for him in her heart. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Mills’s story to life, “Charlie’s Sunshine” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them discover the incredible impact a dog can have on one’s life.
Readers can purchase “Charlie's Sunshine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories