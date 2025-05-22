Author Mary Ann Lee Kozel’s New Book, "Little Birdy's Christmas Wish," Follows a Little Bird Who Sings in Order to Remind Others of the True Meaning of Christmas

Recent release “Little Birdy's Christmas Wish” from Covenant Books author Mary Ann Lee Kozel is a charming tale that centers around Little Birdy, who loves Christmastime but is saddened by the way others get swept up in the materialistic aspect of the season. In order to rectify this, Little Birdy and her friends begin to sing to remind others what Christmas is truly about.