Author Mary Ann Lee Kozel’s New Book, "Little Birdy's Christmas Wish," Follows a Little Bird Who Sings in Order to Remind Others of the True Meaning of Christmas
Recent release “Little Birdy's Christmas Wish” from Covenant Books author Mary Ann Lee Kozel is a charming tale that centers around Little Birdy, who loves Christmastime but is saddened by the way others get swept up in the materialistic aspect of the season. In order to rectify this, Little Birdy and her friends begin to sing to remind others what Christmas is truly about.
Newark, DE, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mary Ann Lee Kozel, a loving mother of two and grandmother of three who resides in Newark, Delaware, with her husband, John, has completed her new book, “Little Birdy's Christmas Wish”: a heartwarming tale of a little bird who, along with the help of some friends, uses her beautiful singing voice to spread the true meaning of Christmas to those who have forgotten.
In 2021, author Mary Ann Lee Kozel retired after a forty-one-year career in accounting. While she worked with numbers day in and day out, she dreamed of becoming a children’s book author to share words of joy, love, and hope with little ones and their families. She enjoys spending her time visiting with her children, grandchildren, and other nearby family; driving to the Jersey Shore for warm summer days at the beach; and singing and dancing around the house—especially to the “golden oldies.”
“Christmas is one of Little Birdy’s favorite times of the year—a season of love, peace, and hope,” writes Kozel. “As the years have gone by, Little Birdy and her friends have noticed how easily people get caught up in the hustle and bustle of putting up Christmas decorations, shopping for gifts, and focusing on the materialistic aspects of the holidays. Determined to spread joy and remind people what Christmas is truly about, Little Birdy rallies her friends to do what they do best—sing!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary Ann Lee Kozel’s new book is a poignant story that aims to remind readers of all ages the true reason for the Christmas season. With colorful artwork to help bring Kozel’s tale to life, “Little Birdy’s Christmas Wish” is sure to delight young readers, making it a wonderful addition to any family’s Christmas reading traditions.
Readers can purchase “Little Birdy's Christmas Wish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
