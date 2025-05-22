Author Heather Carroll’s New Book, "The Best I Can with What I Have," is a Powerful and Heartfelt Read That Aims to Provide Hope to Those Struggling with Self-Doubt
Recent release “The Best I Can With What I Have: God doesn't call us to perfection. He calls us to do our best.” from Covenant Books author Heather Carroll is a compelling and thought-provoking guide to navigating the struggles of self-doubt and feelings of failure, offering hope and comfort through God’s Word to set readers free from their struggles to embrace God’s calling for them.
Buckeye, AZ, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Heather Carroll, who holds a master’s degree in biblical counseling and leads a marriage ministry with her husband of twenty-seven years in the Phoenix, Arizona area, has completed her new book, “The Best I Can With What I Have: God doesn't call us to perfection. He calls us to do our best.”: a stirring and uplifting read that explores God’s expectations for his children, and the hope and healing that can spring forth from knowing Him and His Word.
“Have you ever struggled with your purpose or self-worth? Have you ever felt like a failure, like you are not enough or that you are disqualified from the purpose God has for you?” asks Carroll. “We can all get caught in the cycle of comparing ourselves to others and let messages of doubt or even pride take root. This book will meet you where you are. It will encourage you and give you hope. Using God’s Word, it will set you free from the constant struggle of trying to measure up to the expectations of others, of the world or even ourselves. It will also help you to see the purpose for your life, even the areas where you lack or have fallen short.
“God has created us all on purpose and for a purpose. We all have a calling on our lives. However, He does not call us to be perfect; He calls us to do the best we can with what we have.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Heather Carroll’s new book is inspired by the author’s intense passion for helping people overcome life’s difficulties by pointing them toward God’s perspective and allowing Him to drive change and growth within them. Emotionally candid and spiritually engaging, “The Best I Can With What I Have” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to understand God’s purpose for them.
Readers can purchase “The Best I Can With What I Have: God doesn't call us to perfection. He calls us to do our best.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
