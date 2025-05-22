Author Tammy Croft Morris and Illustrator Jackie Blake Collins’s New Book, "The Fantastic Adventures of a Fabulous Flamingo," Follows the Adventures of a Fancy Flamingo

Recent release “The Fantastic Adventures of a Fabulous Flamingo” from Covenant Books author Tammy Croft Morris and illustrator Jackie Blake Collins is a charming tale that centers around Fancy, a flamingo with a flair for the fabulous. After moving with her grandfather to their new home in South Carolina, Fancy sets about making new friends and embarking on new adventures.