Author Tammy Croft Morris and Illustrator Jackie Blake Collins’s New Book, "The Fantastic Adventures of a Fabulous Flamingo," Follows the Adventures of a Fancy Flamingo
Recent release “The Fantastic Adventures of a Fabulous Flamingo” from Covenant Books author Tammy Croft Morris and illustrator Jackie Blake Collins is a charming tale that centers around Fancy, a flamingo with a flair for the fabulous. After moving with her grandfather to their new home in South Carolina, Fancy sets about making new friends and embarking on new adventures.
Barnwell, SC, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tammy Croft Morris, a pediatric nurse who resides with her family in Barnwell County, South Carolina, and illustrator Jackie Blake Collins, have completed their new book, “The Fantastic Adventures of a Fabulous Flamingo”: a heartfelt story of a flamingo who, after moving to a new home with her grandfather, decides to make the most of her situation and create as many new friendships as she possibly can.
“Fancy is a young Christian flamingo,” writes Morris. “She is classy, smart, and beautiful. Fancy loves purses, shoes, and, of course, her pearls. She and her friends face challenges and seek help from the Lord for guidance. She lives with her grandfather, who is retiring to the coast. These adventures introduce Fancy to her new home—the breathtaking Low Country coastal region of South Carolina. Come along as Fancy makes new friends, helps a stowaway, and hits the road for a party.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tammy Croft Morris’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Fancy’s journey to find new friends and make lasting memories in her beautiful new home. With vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Jackie Blake Collins, “The Fantastic Adventures of a Fabulous Flamingo” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect new addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “The Fantastic Adventures of a Fabulous Flamingo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Fancy is a young Christian flamingo,” writes Morris. “She is classy, smart, and beautiful. Fancy loves purses, shoes, and, of course, her pearls. She and her friends face challenges and seek help from the Lord for guidance. She lives with her grandfather, who is retiring to the coast. These adventures introduce Fancy to her new home—the breathtaking Low Country coastal region of South Carolina. Come along as Fancy makes new friends, helps a stowaway, and hits the road for a party.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tammy Croft Morris’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Fancy’s journey to find new friends and make lasting memories in her beautiful new home. With vibrant and colorful artwork by illustrator Jackie Blake Collins, “The Fantastic Adventures of a Fabulous Flamingo” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect new addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “The Fantastic Adventures of a Fabulous Flamingo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories