Jess Murray’s Newly Released “Donte’ The Great Super Leader” is an Inspiring Children’s Book Celebrating Kindness, Leadership, and Truth
“Donte’ The Great Super Leader” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jess Murray is an uplifting and faith-driven story that empowers children to embrace their inner strength, lead with kindness, and shine as beacons of truth.
Bloomfield, CT, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Donte’ The Great Super Leader”: a heartwarming and motivational tale designed to encourage young readers to embrace their unique gifts and lead with love, integrity, and courage. “Donte’ The Great Super Leader” is the creation of published author, Jess Murray, a God-fearing woman, wife, and mother. She loves her family and understands that they are her first ministry. Her life goal is to encourage and uplift the youth and help them discover all the gifts with which they have been provided. This way, they can go out into the world and truly make it a much better place.
Murray shares, “We all look for something to believe in and something to hope for. Superheroes enable us to believe in justice, peace, and love. The world becomes a much better place when the real superheroes of the world discover their superpowers.
In a world that you can be anything, be a Super Leader. Be the light that shines in the darkness. Stand up for what is right. Encourage those around you, and be the change that the world wholeheartedly hopes for. (Donte’, the Great Super Leader)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jess Murray’s new book delivers a powerful and faith-filled message that teaches children the values of kindness, love, and truth as the ultimate superpowers that can change the world.
Consumers can purchase “Donte’ The Great Super Leader” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Donte’ The Great Super Leader,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
