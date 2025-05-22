Anthony Nelson’s New Book, "Juice," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Young Boy Who Must Navigate the Challenges of Elementary School While Pursuing His Passion of Solving Crimes
Philadelphia, PA, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anthony Nelson, who has been a teacher in the Philadelphia school system for many years, has completed his most recent book, “Juice”: a compelling and riveting story of a young boy who must face the struggles of elementary school and fitting in, all while trying to save face when his reputation gets ruined.
“Looksee, an intelligent twelve-year-old student in Hillcrest Elementary, likes to solve crimes,” writes Nelson. “He lives in a small town in middle America called Jamestown. While going to school and trying to be a detective, friend, and good son, things get complicated. As if trying to solve crimes is not enough, he is struggling with his inability to be just an average baseball player on his baseball team. Throughout the story, Looksee is confronted with several challenges. When the children of Hillcrest Elementary start acting strange, Looksee gets caught up in things. Looksee needs to prove his innocence and save his reputation while battling his archnemesis.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anthony Nelson’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Looksee’s journey of friendship and forgiveness. With a host of colorful characters, “Juice” is sure to keep the pages turning, imparting valuable life lessons and leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Juice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
