Illiana Esparza’s New Book, "Jeremiah James and the Case of the Missing Pets," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Detective Who Uncovers a Local Mystery in Town
San Antonio, TX, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Illiana Esparza, a native Texan and avid storyteller, as well as a dog lover, a mother of two, and an attorney, has completed her most recent book, “Jeremiah James and the Case of the Missing Pets”: a captivating story of a young eight-year old who takes on the role of detective as he tries to solve the mystery of why so many local pets have gone missing.
“Something strange is happening in Clarksville, and Jeremiah James needs your help to get to the bottom of it!” writes Esparza. “Clarksville is a tiny town where scandal is rare. Jeremiah James is a curious eight-year-old with a keen sense of attention. Is he correct that something sinister is behind the recent pet disappearances in town?”
Published by Fulton Books, Illiana Esparza’s book will delight readers of all ages as they dive into the world of Jeremiah James helping him crack the case and recover all the missing pets in his neighborhood.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Esparza’s story to life, as well as a thrilling mystery full of shocking twists and turns, “Jeremiah James and the Case of the Missing Pets” is sure to keep young readers spellbound, leaving them guessing right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Jeremiah James and the Case of the Missing Pets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Something strange is happening in Clarksville, and Jeremiah James needs your help to get to the bottom of it!” writes Esparza. “Clarksville is a tiny town where scandal is rare. Jeremiah James is a curious eight-year-old with a keen sense of attention. Is he correct that something sinister is behind the recent pet disappearances in town?”
Published by Fulton Books, Illiana Esparza’s book will delight readers of all ages as they dive into the world of Jeremiah James helping him crack the case and recover all the missing pets in his neighborhood.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Esparza’s story to life, as well as a thrilling mystery full of shocking twists and turns, “Jeremiah James and the Case of the Missing Pets” is sure to keep young readers spellbound, leaving them guessing right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Jeremiah James and the Case of the Missing Pets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories