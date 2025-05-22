Rufus’s New Book, "My Backyard," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Author as He Recounts All the Wonderful Sights and Animals He Finds in His Backyard
New York, NY, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rufus, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, as well as a veteran of the Army National Guard who received honorable discharge as a staff sergeant E6, has completed his most recent book, “My Backyard”: a captivating tale based on true events that explores the many incredible sights and animal interactions that the author has seen while enjoying his backyard.
“This particular story includes things I actually saw in my backyard, from the birds, squirrels, and foxes,” writes Rufus. “The most amazing thing was the blackbird flying after the squirrel, pecking it every time it was on its back as they ran. I believe the blackbird must have found the squirrel’s nest. The squirrel wanted to make sure he didn’t come back.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rufus’s book is a riveting tale that will transport readers of all ages as they follow along on this engaging journey and discover all the many different animals that have made their way onto the author’s property.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Rufus’s story to life, “My Backyard” is sure to delight readers and encourage them to venture out into their own yard or community to appreciate the many wonders of nature.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Backyard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
