Stanley Wood’s New Book, "Mystic Traveler," is a Riveting Novel That Follows an Ex-Banker Turned FBI Agent with an Unpredictable Power to Travel Through Time and Space
Yuma, AZ, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Stanley Wood, who currently resides in Yuma, Arizona, with his wife of sixty-three years, has completed his most recent book, “Mystic Traveler”: a compelling tale that follows an FBI agent with a secret power he has no control over that allows him to travel across time and space.
“Mystic Traveler” is a story about Mark, an ex-banker who can travel through a portal. He becomes an FBI agent. Both he and his wife, Kathy, are trained in hand-to-hand combat and firearms and are both expert shots. The anomaly can take him to different dimensions and times. He has no control over where it’s going to take him. Sometimes it takes him to strange lands, and other times it will take him back to the old Wild West.
In the time when he is home, he spends it in an FBI task force fighting bank robbers and kidnappers.
Published by Fulton Books, Stanley Wood’s book will transport readers as they follow Mark's epic journeys throughout time, leading him on an epic quest to destinations unknown. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Mystic Traveler” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Mystic Traveler” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
