Ty Humburd’s New Book, "The Macabre Universe," is a Riveting Tale That Follows an Immortal Deity Who Must Recapture Her Dangerous Doppelgänger Before It’s Too Late
Eldridge, IA, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ty Humburd, has completed his most recent book, “The Macabre Universe”: a compelling novel that centers around a deity named Sharon who must track down her doppelgänger ghost, which soon creates problems in her relationship with her son.
“Sharon Powell is on a mission to recapture her doppelgänger named Timore, which is a deadly ghost that can materialize into the deity herself,” writes Humburd. “However, the infamous goddess of terror struggles with her own personal demons, which creates conflict with her son Matt, who is planning a relaxing trip to the historic city of Mors Falls.”
“‘The Macabre Universe’ welcomes a very special return from Bertilda Wraith, including the first shadow reaper, Crotalus ‘Snake’ Cera, from ‘The Murdered Out.’
“Brace yourself as you journey with the infamous goddess of terror in this horrifying story of salacious secrets and the unknown mysteries of the deity.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ty Humburd’s book is the fourth installment in the author’s “Macabre Universe Series” and is far more terrifying and complex than his previous works combined. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this bone-chilling tale will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more for long after the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Macabre Universe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
