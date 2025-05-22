Is Work-Life Balance a Myth? New Book by Jeremy Roffe-Vidal Reveals How Your Personal and Professional Lives Mirror Each Other More Than You Think
New York, NY, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books is proud to announce the release of "Mastering the Interconnected Worlds of Private and Professional Life," a bold and thought-provoking new book by Jeremy Roffe-Vidal that challenges the conventional wisdom of work-life balance and offers a compelling case for why our personal and professional worlds aren’t just connected—they’re reflections of one another.
In this insightful and often witty exploration, Roffe-Vidal dives deep into the surprising overlaps between dating and hiring, breakups and resignations, even marriage and employment contracts. What if LinkedIn and Tinder merged into one platform? Why not approach romantic relationships like fixed-term contracts with renewal options?
Drawing from his rich background—raised in Germany, born in England, holding French nationality, and living in Amsterdam—Roffe-Vidal brings a multicultural lens to his work. As a father of three with a background in psychology and a distinguished HR career, including top roles at Capgemini and ALSTOM Power, he brings real-world experience to his unique observations. Today, he heads ESA Consulting, one of Europe’s fastest-growing executive search firms.
"Mastering the Interconnected Worlds of Private and Professional Life" encourages readers to move beyond the artificial divide between work and home. Instead of viewing these domains as separate or even competing, Roffe-Vidal urges us to embrace their interdependence—and leverage the insights from one to thrive in the other.
“This book is about seeing the patterns that run through all areas of life,” says Roffe-Vidal. “Our relationships, our careers, even our self-promotion—whether it’s on Tinder or LinkedIn—are more similar than we think. By recognizing those links, we can better understand ourselves and build more fulfilling lives, both personally and professionally.”
The book is laced with humor, human stories, and powerful psychological insights. From exploring why ex-bosses and ex-partners evoke such similar emotions, to suggesting new ways to rethink marriage contracts, Roffe-Vidal invites readers to see their world through a fresh, often surprising lens.
"Mastering the Interconnected Worlds of Private and Professional Life" is available now at bookstores everywhere and online at Amazon, Apple iTunes, Google Play, and Barnes & Noble.
Media Contact:
Fulton Books – Author Support
Email: support@fultonbooks.com
Phone: 877-210-0816
