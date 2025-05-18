Pennington Biomedical Researchers to Present at NUTRITION 2025 Conference in Orlando
NUTRITION Conference is the annual meeting of the American Society of Nutrition; a number of Pennington Biomedical researchers to be honored during the conference.
Baton Rouge, LA, May 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Researchers from Pennington Biomedical Research Center are scheduled to present their research findings at NUTRITION 2025, the annual flagship meeting for the American Society of Nutrition, or ASN, taking place in Orlando, Florida, May 31 – June 3.
NUTRITION 2025 is one of the nation’s top nutrition meetings, featuring scientific symposia, education sessions, and original research studies presented in oral and poster sessions and flash talks. Researchers, practitioners, global health leaders, public health advocates, policymakers, and industry innovators from around the world attend the conference to share and discover the latest developments in the field of nutrition.
"As the world's foremost nutrition experts convene in Orlando, it is both fitting and a testament to our institution's excellence that Pennington Biomedical researchers are attending and leading many of the program sessions," said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. "Our world-renowned scientists consistently advance the frontiers of knowledge in nutrition and metabolic health. Among the nearly 1,700 original research studies being presented this year, I am proud to note that our institution is making meaningful contributions through the innovative work conducted at Pennington Biomedical."
This year’s event is particularly poignant for Pennington Biomedical, as leading researchers are being recognized for their respective legacies of nutritional research and insights. In April, the ASN announced the first awardees of the Excellence in Nutrition Fellows of the American Society for Nutrition, or FASN, recognizing 55 distinguished members for their ongoing contributions to the field and sustained engagement in the nutrition community. Included among the honorees are Dr. Catherine Champagne, Professor of Dietary Assessment and Nutrition Counseling and Nutritional Epidemiology, and Dr. Stefan Pasiakos, the newly named director of the Center for Human Performance Optimization at Pennington Biomedical. Both will be recognized at NUTRITION 2025. Also being recognized is Dr. Leanne Redman, Associate Executive Director for Scientific Education and Professor of Reproductive Endocrinology & Women’s Health at Pennington Biomedical, who will be presented with the E.V. McCollum Award, which is given to a clinical investigator who is perceived as a major creative force, actively generating new concepts in nutrition.
“It is truly an honor to receive this professional recognition from the American Society for Nutrition,” said Dr. Champagne. “I remain committed to discovering new details on optimal diets and nutrition, and I share the recognition as an Excellence in Nutrition Fellows with my friends and colleagues at Pennington Biomedical, as we all share the same mission of improved health across the lifespan.”
“It is humbling to bring this recognition, especially in the award’s inaugural year, to Pennington Biomedical,” said Dr. Pasiakos. “Having recently joined the Pennington Biomedical family, I am proud to add this honor to the extensive list of awards and recognitions earned and achieved by this incredibly talented and skilled team of researchers and scientists.”
In addition to the awards, the conference will also feature lectures delivered by award-winning distinguished leaders. Professional and career development opportunities will also be available, as will special sessions and events planned by ASN’s vibrant scientific communities known as Groups Engaging Members. NUTRITION 2025 will feature opportunities to network and engage with members of the nutrition community from around the globe, as well as access to the latest technology, services, and products related to health and nutrition.
During the meeting, the following researchers from Pennington Biomedical will present:
Dr. Leanne Redman, as session chair for “Chasing the Fountain: The Role of Diet in Achieving Optimal Aging,” with Dr. Corby Martin, Professor, as a speaker
Dr. Kaja Falkenhain, Postdoctoral Fellow in Dr. Redman’s laboratory, as a presenting author on “Energy and Macronutrient Metabolism”
Dr. John Apolzan, Associate Professor, as session chair of “Digital Tools to Promote Behavior and Diet Quality”
Dr. Redman as a speaker on the “Obesity GEM Forum: Precision Nutrition – Addressing Obesity Across the Lifespan”
Dr. Stephanie Waldrop, Assistant Professor, as session chair for “Adolescent Nutrition in Preparation for Reproductive Years”
Dr. Stephen R. Hennigar, Assistant Professor, as presenting author in “Vitamins and Minerals” Oral Session
