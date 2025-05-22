Bringing Scripture to Life: The GoodNewz4U Comics Holy Bible Comic Book Series New Comic Book Series Offers a Fresh, Inclusive Take on Biblical Stories
GoodNewz4U Comics is launching a new comic book series that visually reimagines biblical narratives with a focus on historical authenticity. The Holy Bible Comic Book Series presents Scripture in an illustrated format designed to engage a broad audience.
Columbia, NC, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Developed by Terrance Williams, founder of GoodNewz4U Comics, the series aims to offer a fresh perspective on biblical representation, featuring African American characters in key roles to better reflect the diversity of ancient history. Williams, an experienced comic book creator with a passion for biblical storytelling, has crafted each installment to bring well-known Scripture passages to life through compelling illustrations.
"Our goal is to make Scripture feel alive and relatable while honoring the true diversity of the people who shaped biblical history," said Williams. "This series invites readers to engage with the Word of God in a way that is visually compelling and accessible."
Spanning Genesis to Revelation, the Holy Bible Comic Book Series is designed for individual readers, youth ministries, and faith-based educators seeking an engaging way to explore Scripture. The series combines faith-based storytelling with artwork that emphasizes cultural authenticity.
The Holy Bible Comic Book Series is available through Mixam Publishing and www.goodnewz4ucomics.com. GoodNewz4U Comics invites readers to follow its journey on Facebook and Instagram for exclusive updates and previews.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, contact:
www.goodnewz4ucomics.com
(716) 379-3155
whispersofhope4u@outlook.com
"Our goal is to make Scripture feel alive and relatable while honoring the true diversity of the people who shaped biblical history," said Williams. "This series invites readers to engage with the Word of God in a way that is visually compelling and accessible."
Spanning Genesis to Revelation, the Holy Bible Comic Book Series is designed for individual readers, youth ministries, and faith-based educators seeking an engaging way to explore Scripture. The series combines faith-based storytelling with artwork that emphasizes cultural authenticity.
The Holy Bible Comic Book Series is available through Mixam Publishing and www.goodnewz4ucomics.com. GoodNewz4U Comics invites readers to follow its journey on Facebook and Instagram for exclusive updates and previews.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, contact:
www.goodnewz4ucomics.com
(716) 379-3155
whispersofhope4u@outlook.com
Contact
GoodNewz4U ComicsContact
Terrance Williams
716-379-3155
www.goodnewz4ucomics.com
Terrance Williams
716-379-3155
www.goodnewz4ucomics.com
Categories