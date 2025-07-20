Vodia Announces Prepaid Cloud Packages, a Fully Operational and Licensed Vodia PBX Now Available in Minutes - Choose Azure or DigitalOcean
Vodia now offers prepaid cloud packages on the Azure and DigitalOcean platforms. These plans enable Vodia partners to quickly initiate a fully operational, licensed Vodia phone system with minimal setup.
Burlington, MA, July 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, today announced the launch of prepaid cloud packages on the Azure and DigitalOcean platforms. These plans enable Vodia partners to quickly initiate a fully operational, licensed Vodia phone system with minimal setup.
For partners seeking Session Border Controller (SBC) functionality, Vodia’s prepaid cloud packages link licensing directly to concurrent call capacity, ranging from an efficient four channels to a robust twenty. Additionally, organizations with a focus on individual users can choose from extension-based licensing packages for anywhere between 10 to 80 extensions.
Vodia’s prepaid Azure and DigitalOcean cloud packages have been developed as an introduction to the feature-rich Vodia ecosystem with minimal complexity. To further streamline the initiation process, please visit the documentation pages.
The Vodia sales team is prepared to assist partners with follow-on licensing options to support the expansion of the Vodia PBX from a smaller number of extensions up to thousands. For more information, sales-at-vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.
About Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. is a pioneering provider of B2B Cloud Communications Solutions catering to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Vodia's PBX software boasts an extensive suite of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud-based systems and operates seamlessly across Windows, Linux or Mac platforms. Fully compliant with SIP industry standards, the Vodia phone system integrates effortlessly with a wide range of SIP-based devices and trunking providers, granting ultimate freedom in telephony. Vodia’s multi-tenancy platforms are compatible with an unprecedented number of technologies, including desk phones, softphones, and APIs, for myriad third-party software and CRM systems. Our mission is to empower our partners and end-users with the world's best cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure their success at every turn. Our US headquarters are in Boston and our European headquarters are in Berlin; we also maintain offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Nicosia (Cyprus), and Sydney, Australia. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
Contact
David Porter
+1 (617) 861-3490, ext. 453
vodia.com
