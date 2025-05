Future Footwear Technology Launches Foldable EcoTrail Solar Panels Designed for Outdoor Power and Portability

New York, NY, May 20, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Soulsfeng, a performance-driven apparel brand under Future Footwear Technology, has unveiled its newest product: the EcoTrail Solar Panels, engineered for campers, hikers, and environmentally-conscious travelers who require portable, reliable power in the outdoors. Soulsfeng, a company known for its outdoor innovation and performance gear, has unveiled its newest product: the EcoTrail Solar Panels, engineered for campers, hikers, and environmentally-conscious travelers who require portable, reliable power in the outdoors.-Portable Solar Charging for the OutdoorsSoulsfeng’s EcoTrail Solar Panels are constructed using monocrystalline silicon chips, EVA, ETFE, and a waterproof cloth backing. With an energy conversion rate of up to 23%, the panels deliver dependable charging even in remote environments. The lightweight, foldable design — measuring 275mm x 195mm x 30mm when closed —makes it easy to carry during camping, hiking, or field work.The output includes two USB ports (5V/2.0A and 5V/3.0A) and one DC port (18V), with QC3.0 fast-charging support for compatible mobile devices and small power supplies.“The EcoTrail Solar Panels were developed with both practicality and sustainability in mind,” said a Soulsfeng product engineer. “We wanted to offer something that was lightweight, waterproof, and powerful enough to meet real outdoor charging needs, all while encouraging greener energy use.”The panels are secured with Velcro when folded and weigh just 1.32 kg, making them ideal for mobile use without adding excessive weight to a gear kit.More details and purchasing options can be found on the Soulsfeng website:https://soulsfeng.com/products/soulsfeng-ecotrail-solar-panels-Product FeaturesMaterial: Monocrystalline silicon chip + EVA + ETFE + waterproof fabricOutput: USB (5V/2.0A), USB (5V/3.0A), DC (18V)Technology: 11-line high-conversion monocrystalline silicon, 23% conversion efficiencySize:Unfolded: 1015mm x 275mmFolded: 275mm x 195mm x 30mmWeight: 1.32 kgDesign: Lightweight, portable, foldable, Velcro-securedCharging Support: Phones, power banks, small DC devices, QC3.0 fast charging-Supporting Sustainable EnergySoulsfeng continues to support green living through innovation. By integrating high-efficiency solar technology with durable, portable design, the EcoTrail Solar Panels contribute to lowering carbon footprints while supporting day-to-day outdoor activity.“We believe outdoor adventure and environmental responsibility should go hand-in-hand,” added the Soulsfeng spokesperson.-Media ContactName: Johnson-Email: davidfeng@soulsfeng.com-Website: www.soulsfeng.com