Loveforce International Releases Its First New Bobby Jonz Single in Years
On Friday, May 23, Loveforce International will release "Moonlight Handy Man," Its first new Bobby Jonz single in years.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bobby Jonz was a storied recording artist who released over 200 records during his career. After his tragic death from Covid-19 in 2020, Loveforce International released some of his final recordings but kept some in the vault. On Friday, May 23, Loveforce International will release one of those songs. It is entitled “Moonlight Handy Man.”
Loveforce International’s release of “Moonlight Handy Man” is a new release on Southern Soul, Soul, & R&B singer Bobby Jonz. Written by John Chambers (known as one of only a handful of frequent Billy Ray Charles collaborators), and Loveforce International Recording Artist Honey Davis. The new Digital Music Single lays down a solid Soul foundation instrumentally with a bouncy rhythm and a solid beat. Lyrically, it is about the protagonist professing all of the things he can do for a woman in his moonlight handy work. The recording allows Bobby Jonz to do what he does best, sing a romantic ballad that features innuendos and double entendres.
“This week’s release on Bobby Jonz is a classic example of Bobby Jonz at his best” said Loveforce International’s CEO Mark Thomas. “We are sure it will be an instant hit with Bobby Jonz fans as well as an example of classic Bobby Jonz to those who have never heard a Bobby Jonz recording,” he Continued.
Bobby Jonz’s “Moonlight Handy Man,” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
Categories