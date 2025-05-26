Roy Lozano’s Newly Released "Come Home Walking Tree" is a Heartwarming Retelling of the Prodigal Son Story, Using Nature as a Metaphor
“Come Home Walking Tree” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roy Lozano is a thoughtful and engaging children’s book that reimagines the classic parable of the prodigal son through the journey of a young tree, exploring themes of exploration, struggle, and eventual redemption.
Harlingen, TX, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Come Home Walking Tree”: a tender retelling of the prodigal son’s story, told through the eyes of a young tree. “Come Home Walking Tree” is the creation of published author, Roy Lozano, who has taught children’s ministry and teen ministry for over ten years. Books and teaching children have always been a passion of his, so now he puts them together. Roy lives in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas with his two boys, where he works as a firefighter.
Roy Lozano shares, “This is a loose retelling of the prodigal son’s story. A young tree tells his father tree that he is leaving the forest because he feels there is something out there for him. After traveling around, he returns bare and with no leaves or branches. The father tree plants him next to the river, and he is seen growing back to normal.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roy Lozano’s new book offers a unique and accessible way for young readers to connect with the timeless message of love, forgiveness, and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “Come Home Walking Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Come Home Walking Tree,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
