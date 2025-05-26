Joanne Quici’s Newly Released "Warrior of God: Faithful Servant" is a Captivating Spiritual Adventure Blending Biblical Lessons with Modern-Day Challenges
“Warrior of God: Faithful Servant” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanne Quici is an inspiring tale that follows a young boy's divine calling as he embarks on weekly spiritual missions, guided by biblical artifacts and angelic wisdom.
Ambler, PA, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Warrior of God: Faithful Servant”: a compelling Christian fiction that invites readers into an imaginative, faith-driven journey of courage, growth, and spiritual warfare. “Warrior of God: Faithful Servant” is the creation of published author, Joanne Quici, a former mechanical engineer.
Quici shares, “Imagine the battle of all battles being fought now, as you read this, against the wicked spiritual forces—the rulers, authorities, and cosmic powers of this dark age between angels and demons and God and Satan. So put on God’s armor now (Ephesians 6:12–13 GNT, paraphrased).
“Nine-year-old Peter serves God in this battle between good and evil. Every week on Sunday, during Sunday school, Agnes, an angel, reads a story from an ancient Bible and gives Peter a sacred biblical artifact. The artifact was chosen from a fabulous treasury—an ancient sword, velvet pouches securing powerful stones, a jewel-encrusted breastplate, the jawbone of a very large animal, a burning sword, a lantern with a large ruby, and many, many more incredible artifacts.
“It is Peter’s job to return the following Sunday with a recount of how that biblical story and artifact became alive in our world. This is not an easy task, for he must know both the secular world and have an understanding of the biblical story. He will make many mistakes along the way, but these are precious lessons that teach him to have faith in himself and in God.
“The tasks can be trepidatious for a young boy, for Peter has battles with a Goliath, a clever demon, and an angry lioness, and he reasons with a prodigal son. But thank the Lord that everyone is qualified to serve our Lord! Be not timid if you are an average or below average child, for it is having a relationship with God that grows your faith that can make you, too, a warrior of God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Quici’s new book is a heartwarming and thought-provoking journey of faith, courage, and divine purpose that encourages readers of all ages to embrace their spiritual potential.
Consumers can purchase “Warrior of God: Faithful Servant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Warrior of God: Faithful Servant,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
