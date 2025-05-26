D. Novak’s Newly Released "Molly and Roberta: Trust and Faith" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale That Highlights the Power of Honesty, Forgiveness, and Friendship
“Molly and Roberta: Trust and Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. Novak is a charming and meaningful story of two friends whose very different personalities are tested by a moment of poor judgment—and the lesson that follows.
Hudson, FL, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Molly and Roberta: Trust and Faith,” a delightful story of friendship, values, and learning from one’s mistakes, is the creation of published author, D. Novak.
D. Novak shares, “Molly and Roberta are best friends with quite different personalities. Molly is kind, thoughtful, and caring, while Roberta, though also caring, is flamboyant, outspoken, and loves to brag about herself. It is Friday, and Roberta cannot wait for the school day to be over, reminding Molly that they would be going to Henry the Hippo’s birthday party after school. Molly is also excited because Ms. Flora, their reading teacher, had asked each student to write a folktale, and it was to be handed in today. Molly had so much fun writing her story and could not wait to turn it in.
“'My folktale will most likely be the best one of all,' said Roberta, and Molly agreed, telling Roberta how proud of her she was.
“Getting on the bus, Robert the Rooster was shouting for Roberta to come and sit with him. Roberta went to the back of the bus while Molly sat up front, looking over her folktale one more time before arriving at school. As the bus pulled up to the school, Ally the Calf, sitting across the aisle from Molly, asked her to come over and look out her window. Cookies were being handed out by the principal. Setting her folder down on the seat, Molly stood up to see what was going on. Grabbing her book bag, she soon headed off the bus. Roberta was the last one off the bus and noticed Molly’s folktale folder sitting on the seat. She picked up the folder, intending to give it to Molly.
“Getting off the bus, she could not stop herself from first reading Molly’s story. She soon discovered that Molly’s folktale was much better than hers and decided to put Molly’s folktale in her folder and putting her folktale in Molly’s folder. Arriving in the classroom a little late, she handed both folders to her teacher. What Roberta did not know was that on Monday, Ms. Flora would ask her to read that folktale aloud to the class. Molly would soon discover what Roberta did.
“The story teaches the importance of forgiveness, humility, faith, and trust.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. Novak’s new book encourages young readers to embrace empathy, own their mistakes, and understand the value of humility and forgiveness.
Consumers can purchase “Molly and Roberta: Trust and Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Molly and Roberta: Trust and Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
