Author Melanie Romero’s New Book, "Happy Independence Day," is a Mother’s Want to Share Some of Her Joys with Readers
Recent release “Happy Independence Day” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melanie Romero is about a multicultural group of boys learning about Independence Day.
Sacramento, CA, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Melanie Romero, a proud single special needs/autism parent of three, has completed a new book, “Happy Independence Day”: a fun book that puts readers into the shoes of younger children who may not know the true meaning of the day and it’s time for them to learn more about the country they live in and why it’s special.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Melanie Romero’s instructive tale comes from a pure place of love for the country and the date, but also to give children with special needs a chance to still learn something special about the country and also have fun.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase “Happy Independence Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Melanie Romero’s instructive tale comes from a pure place of love for the country and the date, but also to give children with special needs a chance to still learn something special about the country and also have fun.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase “Happy Independence Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories