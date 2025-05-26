Author Rita Jane Doggett’s New Book, "Pepito's Change of Heart," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Donkey Whose Lifelong Dream is to be a Beautiful Horse

Recent release “Pepito's Change of Heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rita Jane Doggett is a captivating story of a donkey named Pepito who longs to be a beautiful tall horse. But when he arrives at his new home at Tree Hill Farms, Pepito is encouraged by the other animals to embrace and love who he truly is.