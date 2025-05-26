Author Rita Jane Doggett’s New Book, "Pepito's Change of Heart," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Donkey Whose Lifelong Dream is to be a Beautiful Horse
Recent release “Pepito's Change of Heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rita Jane Doggett is a captivating story of a donkey named Pepito who longs to be a beautiful tall horse. But when he arrives at his new home at Tree Hill Farms, Pepito is encouraged by the other animals to embrace and love who he truly is.
Lubbock, TX, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rita Jane Doggett, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who currently resides in Lubbock, Texas, with her husband, has completed her new book, “Pepito's Change of Heart”: a riveting story of a donkey who longs to change who he is, but learns a valuable lesson in loving oneself and embracing one’s God-given identity.
“The only thing that occupies Pepito’s thoughts behind his stall is being the most gallant, tallest, and fastest horse his four legs can carry,” shares Doggett. “He dreams of prancing as gracefully as he walks and his coat shining under a thick horse mane, flowing over his shoulders as he runs through the grass. However, behind his long stare, Pepito can only fantasize about the way he looks. You see, he is not a thoroughbred, not a pony, and not even a horse, but instead, is the new animal to Tree Hill Farms.
“Pepito is a donkey with big ears, a large overbite, and, much to his dismay, short legs measuring only four feet tall, stuck with the dilemma of dreaming of being nothing more than a beautiful horse. Upon arriving at Tree Hill Farms, he befriends a group of farm animals who encourage him to accept himself. Instead, he convinces himself that if he acts like the horse he aspires to be, then maybe he might just transform into the horse he is not. However, with the advice of a wise eagle and the twist of God’s grand plan, a storm begins to brew, unveiling this little donkey’s true calling by saving the farm animals trapped in the barn. Through this, he learns to embrace his identity as God intended from the start.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rita Jane Doggett’s engaging tale will captivate the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Pepito’s journey to accept himself for who he truly is. With colorful artwork to help bring Doggett’s story to life, “Pepito’s Change of Heart” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, inspiring them to accept their authentic self as God made them.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Pepito's Change of Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
