Author Margaret Gordon’s New Book, "Come Walk with Me, I Got a Story," is a Compelling Memoir That Explores the Ways in Which God Delivered the Author from Her Struggles
Recent release “Come Walk with Me, I Got a Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Margaret Gordon is a heartfelt and engaging autobiographical account that centers around the author’s many challenges and trials throughout her life, revealing the ways in which God stepped in and guided her through the darkness to the light.
Cleveland, OH, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Gordon, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as an author, Sunday school teacher, a speaker for the Lord, has completed her new book, “Come Walk with Me, I Got a Story”: a powerful memoir that follows the many trials and tribulations the author has faced throughout her life, and how she managed to overcome it all through her relationship with God and the many people he placed in her life.
“The story tells about the times when the Lord showed me in Sunday school lessons what needed to be written for people to read and scriptures that the Holy Spirit had me to write what needed to be written for this book,” shares Margaret. “I explained how God told me I was going to go through a divorce and what to do. Also, how I had surgery and came through that with the help of the Lord.
“You will read about the times I prophesized about my family members’ deaths. How there were all taken from me, one by one, and how, now I am left alone. You will learn about the times when the dead members of the family and the Lord spoke to me.
“You will see how I stayed connected to God, no matter what I went through, and I never stopped praying or studying my Bible faithfully. You will read that no matter what I went through, I was not afraid because I knew that God was with me.
“I had to go through all of these in each story so you can see what God will take you through when he needs for you to be a servant for him here on earth, how he warns you about what may happen. Is it easy? No! It is very hard! Don’t think for a minute I didn’t want to throw in the towel, because I did. But I owe God my life. I really do. So I do whatever the Holy Spirit leads me to do. The Holy Spirit told me to write until he tells me to stop. And the Holy Spirit told me in June the book was finished.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Margaret Gordon’s riveting tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover the incredible ways in which the Lord stepped in to save the author, guiding her towards salvation and healing no matter the struggles she was facing. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Come Walk with me, I Got a Story” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to open their hearts up to their Heavenly Father and look to him in times of trouble.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Come Walk with Me, I Got a Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
