Author J. Reece’s New Book "American Square: The Rise and Fall of a Modern-Day Camelot" Follows the Author as He Reflects on the Adversity He Faced While Finding Success

Recent release “American Square: The Rise and Fall of a Modern-Day Camelot” from Page Publishing author J. Reece is a poignant and compelling memoir that follows the author as he reflects upon his struggles and challenges that he and his family faced during the 1970s and 80s while navigating adversity to achieve his dreams.