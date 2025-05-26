Author John Britt’s New Book, "One More Day Alive, One More Day Sober," is a Poignant Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey from Rock Bottom to Sobriety
Recent release “One More Day Alive, One More Day Sober” from Page Publishing author John Britt is a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that centers around the author’s experiences in finding sobriety after years of poor decisions and addiction. Through sharing his story, Britt hopes to encourage readers facing similar challenges to embrace change and healing as he once did.
Columbia, SC, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Britt has completed his new book, “One More Day Alive, One More Day Sober”: a powerful and eye-opening memoir that reveals the author’s difficult road to sobriety, and the many trials and triumphs he experienced along the way towards a better life.
In “One More Day Alive, One More Day Sober,” readers are invited to dive deep into the author’s bad choices that all came about due to drugs, and his journey to find sobriety, forgiveness, and healing. There is no sugarcoating, and this tale tells the reality of how bad decisions affect oneself and others, and how they can unfold. Readers will learn about the lessons the author survived through, including the most important lesson of all: nobody is going to quit until they’re ready.
“I’ve come such a long way as you can read about it in my literature,” shares Britt. “I am proud of where I come from and want to teach and share with others how they can grow and become better than what they used to be. I’m a survivor of the choices I made and a vessel to share, save, and encourage others who may be touched to learn about my journey of overcoming every trial I’ve faced. One thing I always remember and always live by: when I wake up in the morning, everything is irrelevant because I’m grateful to be alive.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Britt’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this honest and emotionally raw account. With each turn of the page, Britt bears his very soul in the hope of connecting with those who have also faced the vice of addiction, helping them face their demons on their own journey to sobriety.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “One More Day Alive, One More Day Sober” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “One More Day Alive, One More Day Sober,” readers are invited to dive deep into the author’s bad choices that all came about due to drugs, and his journey to find sobriety, forgiveness, and healing. There is no sugarcoating, and this tale tells the reality of how bad decisions affect oneself and others, and how they can unfold. Readers will learn about the lessons the author survived through, including the most important lesson of all: nobody is going to quit until they’re ready.
“I’ve come such a long way as you can read about it in my literature,” shares Britt. “I am proud of where I come from and want to teach and share with others how they can grow and become better than what they used to be. I’m a survivor of the choices I made and a vessel to share, save, and encourage others who may be touched to learn about my journey of overcoming every trial I’ve faced. One thing I always remember and always live by: when I wake up in the morning, everything is irrelevant because I’m grateful to be alive.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Britt’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this honest and emotionally raw account. With each turn of the page, Britt bears his very soul in the hope of connecting with those who have also faced the vice of addiction, helping them face their demons on their own journey to sobriety.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “One More Day Alive, One More Day Sober” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories