Author John Britt’s New Book, "One More Day Alive, One More Day Sober," is a Poignant Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey from Rock Bottom to Sobriety

Recent release “One More Day Alive, One More Day Sober” from Page Publishing author John Britt is a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that centers around the author’s experiences in finding sobriety after years of poor decisions and addiction. Through sharing his story, Britt hopes to encourage readers facing similar challenges to embrace change and healing as he once did.