Author Dini Shue’s New Book, "Into The Blood: Book One of the Amber Grave Trilogy," Follows a Band of Rebels as They Fight Back Against a Tyrannical Government

Recent release “Into The Blood: Book One of the Amber Grave Trilogy” from Page Publishing author Dini Shue is a gripping novel that follows a group of rebel freedom fighters known as the Resistance as they stand up and fight back against The Three Trades, whose aim is to destroy countless lives in their goal of eugenics and destruction.