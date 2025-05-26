Author Dini Shue’s New Book, "Into The Blood: Book One of the Amber Grave Trilogy," Follows a Band of Rebels as They Fight Back Against a Tyrannical Government
Recent release “Into The Blood: Book One of the Amber Grave Trilogy” from Page Publishing author Dini Shue is a gripping novel that follows a group of rebel freedom fighters known as the Resistance as they stand up and fight back against The Three Trades, whose aim is to destroy countless lives in their goal of eugenics and destruction.
Frenchburg, KY, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dini Shue, a lifelong Nomad and author who currently lives in Kentucky, has completed her new book, “Into The Blood: Book One of the Amber Grave Trilogy”: a stirring tale set in the future that follows a group of rebels fighting to save innocent lives that the government plans to destroy in a ruthless act.
“A civil war that has been the result of madness had taken its toll on the world,” writes Shue. “The Resistance is all that stands between The Three Trades, or as they are simply known as The Government, and the eugenic destruction of three cities and the countless lives within their borders.
“Those of too much power and too little conscience have created horror from curiosity, and there’s no telling if this is the beginning or the end.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dini Shue’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on this stirring tale of civil war, rebellion, and hope. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Into The Blood” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound and eager for more for long after the epic conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Into The Blood: Book One of the Amber Grave Trilogy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
