Rebecca E. Clements to be Featured in the Summer 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Villas, NJ, May 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca E. Clements of Villas, New Jersey, will be featured in the summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofits.
About Rebecca E. Clements
Rebecca E. Clements is the founder and director of Notas Bello Foundation, a family-run nonprofit dedicated to eliminating travel and financial barriers for veterans with special medical needs. With nearly 15 years of experience, Clements is responsible for transporting critical medical cases to VA specialists and facilities. She oversees the daily operations and management of the company.
A native of New Jersey, Clements earned an A.S. from West Jersey Health System in 1991. She belongs to the V.F.W. and N.W.S.M.C.O.C.
When she is not working, Rebecca enjoys travelling and baking.
For more information visit: https://jpaquette7.wixsite.com/mysite-3-1-1
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
