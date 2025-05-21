Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange Launches First-Ever Parents Night Out
An Evening of Fun for Kids & Freedom for Parents
Gotha, FL, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange is giving parents what they’ve truly been craving: a night off. On Friday, May 30 from 6–10 PM, the collective will host its first-ever Parents Night Out, a playful, supervised evening for kids and a much-deserved break for their grown-ups.
This special event invites local families to drop off children ages 3–14 for an evening packed with engaging, age-appropriate activities, including:
Creative Crafts
Music & Movement Games
Kid-friendly Dinner
Movie Time with Snacks
Supervised Play and Fitness Fun
“Parents work hard and juggle so much. They deserve a night to relax, recharge, or reconnect,” says Maddy Owens, founder of Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange. “Meanwhile, their kids will be having an absolute blast in a safe, supportive space.”
The event takes place at Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange Gotha:
2220 Hempel Avenue, Gotha, FL 34734
Pricing:
$25 per child | $20 for each additional sibling
Advance registration is required. Spots are limited and expected to fill quickly. To reserve your child’s place, visit Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange online or text the team at 407-494-5284.
Let Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange treat your family to a win-win Friday night... a mini retreat for parents and a night of energy-burning fun for the kids.
Contact
Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange
Maddy Owens
407-494-5284
fitnfierceofwestorange.com
@fitnfierceofwestorange
