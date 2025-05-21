Clarke County SD (AL) Picks Transfinder
Grove Hill, AL, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Transfinder Corporation is pleased to announce Clarke County School District in Alabama has selected Transfinder’s award-winning routing solution Routefinder PLUS to create the safest and most efficient routes for its students.
Clarke County School District transportation department transports 2,237 students each day on 58 buses that cover 1,924 miles daily. That’s more than 700,000 miles a year.
In addition to PLUS, Clarke County purchased Tripfinder for field trips and Viewfinder to monitor their transportation operation.
"The Clarke County Board of Education chose Transfinder routing software to enhance route safety and reliability while also increasing the efficiency of our bus operations,” said Richard Brown. “We are utilizing technology daily to improve our services and strive to shorten the length of time that students are on the bus. We have chosen Transfinder because we believe it is the best bus routing software company available."
Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella welcomed Clarke County to the Transfinder family.
“We are so happy to have Clarke County School District become part of the Transfinder family,” Civitella said. “Large and small districts alike benefit from having this powerful tool that that has Artificial Intelligence Optimization embedded in it. Because it is highly customizable, districts like Clarke County can tailor their experience to their individual needs.”
About Transfinder
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, has been on Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” list for 12 years. The software and hardware company has received numerous awards, including Best Software, Best Hardware and Best Safety Technology. In addition, Transfinder has repeatedly won Best Place to Work, Top Workplace and Best Companies to Work for accolades. Transfinder develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. Transfinder also launched Patrolfinder policing technology to assist law enforcement. For more information, visit Transfinder.com.
