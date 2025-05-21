Studio Movie Grill Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for Fourth Consecutive Year
Studio Movie Grill (SMG), the pioneer in in-theater dining, is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition underscores SMG’s continued commitment to cultivating a workplace culture that prioritizes inclusion, empowerment, and purpose.
Dallas, TX, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Great Place to Work® Certification is widely acknowledged as a benchmark of outstanding employee experience, and it is based entirely on real-time feedback provided by team members. This year’s certification once again confirms that employees at Studio Movie Grill feel respected, supported, and inspired in their roles.
“At Studio Movie Grill, our mission is to open hearts and minds, one story at a time,” said Ted Croft, Chief Executive Officer of Studio Movie Grill Holdings. “This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication, integrity, and passion of our team members, who consistently create welcoming, engaging experiences for guests and colleagues alike.”
Studio Movie Grill credits this achievement to the strength of its purpose-driven culture. Team members across the company bring enthusiasm and compassion to their work, creating a positive environment that extends beyond the theater and into the communities they serve.
Croft added, “This certification is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our team. Their voices guide our journey, and their belief in our shared values is what truly makes SMG a great place to work.”
Studio Movie Grill remains committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace, with continued efforts to grow and evolve its employee experience for years to come.
Sheri Lawrence
214-529-8365
https://www.studiomoviegrill.com/
