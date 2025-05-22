AI-Powered Innovation: Artsyl Releases docAlpha 7.2
Artsyl releases docAlpha 7.2, an enhanced AI-powered platform for intelligent document processing and workflow automation, featuring improved recognition, cloud capabilities, and expanded ERP integrations.
Ontario, Canada, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Artsyl Technologies has announced the latest version of its flagship intelligent automation platform — docAlpha 7.2. Designed to enhance efficiency in document processing and workflow automation, this release brings notable upgrades in AI-driven recognition, ERP integration, and cloud performance.
Smarter Document Recognition with AI
docAlpha 7.2 leverages a hybrid AI approach, combining neural networks and predefined logic to more accurately extract data from various documents — from invoices and purchase orders to shipping forms and remittance advice. Through integration with AWS Textract, the platform now delivers improved recognition for both printed and handwritten content, unlocking new automation capabilities across industries.
Enhanced Cloud Experience and Supplier Portal
The updated platform improves cloud performance through intelligent load balancing, optimizing resource use for organizations with high document volumes. In addition, an upgraded supplier portal now enables direct document submissions, accelerating invoice and order processing while improving vendor collaboration.
Intelligent Workflows for Finance and Operations
docAlpha 7.2 supports event-, time-, and user-triggered automation policies — reducing the need for manual intervention in key financial and supply chain workflows. Whether it’s invoice approvals, PO matching, or billing based on shipment data, organizations can streamline operations and increase accuracy.
Stronger ERP Integrations
With expanded support for systems like SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, NetSuite, QuickBooks Online, and others, docAlpha 7.2 ensures seamless data exchange between operational and financial platforms.
Driving Real-Time Decisions Across Industries
This release empowers finance, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, and insurance sectors to automate mission-critical processes, reduce inefficiencies, and access real-time insights — all with the power of AI.
About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.
Artsyl Technologies, a leading publisher of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) platforms, is dedicated to eliminating the inefficiencies of manual and error-prone processes. By harnessing the power of Digital Transformation technologies such as Robotic Process Automation, Cognitive AI, Machine Learning, IDC, OCR/ICR, BPM, and iPaaS, Artsyl’s solutions drive operational efficiency, improve cash management, and accelerate business velocity.
At the core of Artsyl’s offerings is their Intelligent Process Automation platform, which streamlines and automates complex business processes. Through this platform, Artsyl also provides pre-packaged Action Solutions tailored to specific processes like Invoice and Sales Order automation. These pre-configured solutions deliver process-specific intelligence, enabling efficient and cost-effective implementations.
ArtsylPay, their cutting-edge payment automation solution, seamlessly integrates with the Intelligent Process Automation platform. By automating payment processing, ArtsylPay enhances cash management and drives operational savings for businesses.
Contact
Vita Vasylyeva
(905) 326-0676
https://www.artsyltech.com/
